Fire destroys family’s home

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A late night fire destroyed a house in Putnam County.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Winery Road.

A family did live in the three-story home, but they safely made it out of the house.

No one injured, but firefighters say it’s a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Several fire departments battled the fire, including Route 34, Eleanor, Winfield, Poca and Sissonville stations.

