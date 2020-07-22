Gov. Justice announces volunteer fire department grants

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Help is on the way for all volunteer fire departments in West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice announced during a COVID-19 press conference Wednesday that he is allocating CARES Act grants of $10,000 to all volunteer fire departments in the state.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Kanawha County Commission released a statement Friday, July 17 requesting that Justice allocate a portion of the state’s $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.