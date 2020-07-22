In-person class for Rock Hill students

IRONTON, Ohio -- Class will be in session five days a week for students at Rock Hill Schools.

The first day of class will begin on Monday, Aug. 24.

You can read the guidance here.

Remote learning will only be offered under special circumstances.

However if the schools do have to shut down again the district has a Chromebook for each child, and all students will transition to online instruction.

