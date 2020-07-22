Advertisement

Jackson city school district faces substitute teacher shortage

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - With many students heading back to in-person classes this fall, they can expect to either see their teacher or a substitute teacher in the classroom each day.

However, due to a substitute teacher shortage in the Jackson City School District, there may be not enough subs to fill in the gaps.

“Last year, we ended the year with 44 substitute teachers available and as of today we have 27,” said Superintendent Phil Howard of Jackson City Schools.

Howard says this shortage could have a major impact on students as they head back to school in the fall.

“It worries me because we could be put in a position where we end up having to close the school because we can’t staff the buildings,” said Howard.

For some of these substitutes that have made the decision not to return - this was a difficult decision.

“I’ll volunteer at the school. You know you don’t have to pay me to be here. That’s how much I enjoy doing what I do here,” said Brenda Dillon.

Dillon has carried that passion for more than 3 years at Jackson City Schools.

However, because of underlying health conditions, she, along with a handful of other substitutes, will not be returning in the fall under the district’s weekly in-person schedule.

“I know that a lot of the substitutes in this area are like me. They’re older, they’re retired from the school system. But because of their health issues or their spouse’s health issues, or they may be caring for elderly parents-- they can’t take that risk,” said Dillon.

Howard says a common misconception is that these substitutes will only fill in at Jackson City Schools.

"Of those 27 teachers that we have available, many of those teachers will also be on the substitute list for our neighboring districts," said Howard.

This limits options for teacher replacements in an already limited COVID-19 school schedule.

Howard says anyone with an interest in taking on a substitute teacher role to reach out. In the state of West Virginia, all that is required is a bachelor’s degree in any field, not just education.

