Man arrested after several hour standoff in lake

A man is facing several charges including assault on an officer after a standoff in a lake.
A man is facing several charges including assault on an officer after a standoff in a lake.(Wayne County Deputies)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing several charges including assault on an officer after a standoff in a lake.

Brandon Gilliam is charged with fleeing, obstructing, assault on an officer, battery on a police officer, trespassing, and retaliation against a police officer.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson a deputy responded to Beech Fork Marina after two men were seen trespassing and trying to get into boats in the dock area.

Deputies say one suspect was detained, but the other one was hidden.

Other road patrol deputies, Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and West Virginia State Police helped to find the other suspect.

Officials say bystanders pointed out the suspect, Gilliam, in the water swimming between the boats. Gilliam swam further out in the lake and refused to listen to the orders given by investigators.

Officers then went out on the lake in boats to attempt to take Gilliam into custody. He swam under a pontoon boat that deputies, the Drug Enforcement Unit and state police were on and tried to disable it. The boat was damaged, according to deputies.

Deputies say a standoff ensued and lasted several hours. Eventually, officers were able to push Gilliam into shallow water and take him into custody.

Investigators say Gilliam made threats to several deputies while being arrested, saying he would find out where they lived and kill them.

The attempted break-ins at boats at the dock are being investigated by deputies.

Officers say more charges are pending.

