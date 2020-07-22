Man arrested for wanton endangerment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun in front of someone’s car.

John Joseph Johnson, 46, from Charleston, is charged with wanton endangerment.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call around 2:30 Wednesday morning. The caller says he was delivering newspapers at the intersection of Smith Road and Woodfield Lane when a man in a green Jeep drove alongside him and fired a gun at the front of his car, investigators say.

Deputies say the caller said the man with the gun yelled “stop selling drugs to my son” and walked to the driver’s side of the caller’s car and pointed the gun at his face.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they found three shell casings. They identified the suspect as Johnson, went to his home and arrested him.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.