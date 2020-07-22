Masks on Ohio | Gov. DeWine announces statewide mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Beginning tomorrow at 6:00 p.m., citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday.

Before Wednesday only ‘red counties’ on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System were required to wear masks.

“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports -- to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.”

The order requires those who are 10-years-old or older to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

Masks must be worn at all times when:

At an indoor location that’s not a residence

Outdoors, when unable to keep six feet away from those not in your household

When waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation

“Citizens in yellow and orange-alert level counties can make a significant difference by wearing masks. Doing this where the threat level is lower is key to help prevent a higher-level of spread. And so, it is essential that we wear masks statewide.”

The statewide mask order exclusions include:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports

Those who are officiates at religious services

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking

When discussing the new statewide mask mandate, Gov. DeWine quoted the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield by saying, “If all of us would put on a face covering now for the next four weeks, six weeks, we could drive this epidemic to the ground.”

Gov. DeWine also announced the second-highest daily new COVID-19 case count, behind 1,679 new cases last Friday.

Health officials reported 1,527 new cases Wednesday.

Ohio’s total now stands at 78,742 positive cases.

Data shows 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state total to 3,235.

According to Gov. DeWine, the daily number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has steadily increased. The chart shows an increase from 908 patients on July 9 to 1098 patients Wednesday.

“I don’t really think it’s an infringement on our rights,” South Point native and Wright State University student Karissa Patrick told WSAZ. “I think people have their own opinions on whether they should do it or not. I think it should be up to you, but to be responsible, we all should wear masks.”

“It does suck for everybody that has to wear one because it’s not comfortable, but people need to wear it because a lot of people are dying, and nobody wants one of their family members to die from this illness,” South Point resident Andy Layn said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.