Mingo County Schools reentry plans announced

A blended learning model means students in Mingo County will go to school four days a week, with a fifth day being devoted to remote learning.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A blended learning model means students in Mingo County will go to school four days a week, with a fifth day being remote learning.

The school board approved a model that has class in session Monday-Thursday with remote learning on Friday.

According to the Superintendent Don Spence, new technology measures are being implemented so that all students, regardless of Internet service, will be able to access and work on assignments, even if offline.

Students will report to class on Sept. 8.

An employee start date and other calendar changes will be released at a later time.

