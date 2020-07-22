Advertisement

Officer beaten while responding to disturbance at bus station

Anthony Gamble has been charged with disarming or attempting to disarm an officer, malicious assault of a police officer and obstructing an officer.
Anthony Gamble has been charged with disarming or attempting to disarm an officer, malicious assault of a police officer and obstructing an officer.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An officer with the Charleston Police Department is recovering after a violent encounter with a man while responding to a disturbance call at the Greyhound Bus Station.

Wednesday morning around 5:30 the patrolman arrived at 300 Reynolds Street and found Anthony Gamble, 31, with a rock in his hand standing beside a bus.

A worker at the Greyhound Station called 911 accusing Gamble of throwing rocks at a bus.

Gamble is accused of approaching the officer in an ‘aggressive manner’ and assaulting her with a rock after being asked why he was throwing rocks at the bus.

According to the press release, the officer ended up on the ground with Gamble on top of her. According to the police department, Gamble then hit the officer. She took blows to the face and head, officials say.

At one point, officers say Gamble attempted to disarm the officer of her weapon by grabbing it and trying to remove it out of the holster.

When backup officers arrived, they were able to get Gamble off of the officer. The department says after a brief use of force, Gamble was taken into custody without any further injuries.

The officer was taken to the hospital where she received treatment for cuts and bruising. According to the department, she is now home recuperating.

Gamble has been arraigned and sent to the South Central Regional Jail.

He was charged with disarming or attempting to disarm an officer, malicious assault of a police officer and obstructing an officer.

