Pikeville Independent Schools releases back to school plans

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Independent Schools has announced their plans for returning back to school this fall.

The first day of school for students is set for August 26. Teachers will return August 17.

The last day of school is May 28.

School officials say they will have one week off at Thanksgiving, two weeks at Christmas and a two day Fall Break.

According to a survey the school district held, 600 surveys were returned. About 85% of students wanted to return to in-person learning.

They are offering two options for the upcoming school year, in-person learning through different models and virtual academy.

There will be different models for the in-person learning school year and the district will determine them based on the coronavirus case numbers. There will be red, yellow and green models. The school year will begin on yellow model. This means Group A students will attend one day and Group B students will attend the following day. On days they are off, students will be working on NTI days.

Group A will be August 26 and 31, September 2, 8 and 10.

Group B will be August 27, September 1, 3, 9 and 11.

The school district says the goal is for all students to be in the building by September 14 for five days a week.

Students will be required to wear masks. There will also be assigned seating for contact tracing. The district is asking parents to take their kid’s temperature before getting on the school bus. Their temperature will also be taken after getting off the bus on school property.

If a student has a fever, students will be required to be out of school for 72 hours.

For the Virtual Academy option, students enrolled in this will receive all instruction via an online platform. All learning occurs at home and students can participate in extracurricular activities. This will be a full semester commitment and meals will be available.

