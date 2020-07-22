Preliminary plans announced for Lewis County Schools
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Preliminary plans for schools reopening in Lewis County have been released.
A traditional and virtual model are on the table for students. According to the document, the school leader will make direct contact with every parent/guardian in the district, as well as in-person meetings with school staff to continue to finalize plans.
