Road shut down after tree knocks down power lines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tree has knocked down power lines in St. Albans.

It happened around 9:24 Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

According to the St. Albans Fire Department, a tree fell down and knocked power lines down onto a hillside beside Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators say it did catch on fire but it burnt itself out.

Crews are investigating whether or not there is an electrical charge on the guard rail a power line landed on.

AEP is on the way.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.