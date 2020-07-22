School calendar released for students in Jackson County, W.Va.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Changes have been made to the traditional Jackson County school calendar as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to this new schedule, the first day of school for all students in West Virginia is on September 8th. Teachers for Jackson County will need to return on August 31st in order to prepare for the start of school.

Students will be able to take a week and a half long winter break and instead of a long spring break students will only have Good Friday, April 2nd off.

Graduation for Ravenswood and Ripley High Schools have been set for May 28th.

