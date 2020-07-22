Sneak peek at new additions inside Heart and Hand

South Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heart and Hand is well known around Kanawha County for their thrift store, but crews are focusing on their basement. The ground floor of the thrift store has been under construction for a year and features an elevator and several new rooms.

“It’s a huge space, so we are really excited to be able to use it for a lot of fun things,” said volunteer coordinator Jenny Keener.

Keener says the call for the new additions came from accessibility issues. Many volunteers at the non-profit organization are elderly, and the only way to get to the basement were by two sets of steep stairs.

With the new elevator, elderly volunteers can have easy access to the basement and the new rooms added to it.

The rooms will be used for things like storage and sorting clothes for the upstairs shop.

There is even one extra room where people can come in and volunteer on their own, without having to come in close contact with anyone.

Because of the additional basement room, volunteers were able to move around items up stairs. Keener says the upstairs room will now be a community space.

“It provides a space that we can use as community resource rooms where people are able to come and gather,” Keener said.

In the future, employees say you may see programs like job training, tutoring, Wi-Fi space and cooking classes.

The basement is still under slight construction, but Keener says everything will be finished on Friday.

There will be a ribbon cutting this Friday to celebrate the new space and a Christmas in July shop inside the store.

