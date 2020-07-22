Social distancing sparks unusual friendship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is an unlikely friendship spurred by COVID-19, and it all started with a simple game of tic-tac-toe.

Gavin Preast found a game he could play and he asked his mom for paper and a pen. He marked a tic-tac-toe board and made the first move.

“I was X, and he was O,” Gavin said.

His mom, Jessica Preast, asked who he was playing with.

“I said, ‘well, what are you doing?' and he said, ‘I’m going to play it with the mailman,' ” Jessica said.

Gavin calls his friends, but the Preasts have been staying home since the coronavirus pandemic started.

They watched from the window for the mailman to drive down Crestview Drive in the Mink Shoals area.

“I kind of got a little nervous because I did not know he was going to play tic-tac-toe with me,” said Gavin.

When Andrew Jorgensen went to put the mail in their box, he saw the paper and pen and marked it.

“It does make it better -- anything to help out while this pandemic is going on, seeing kids being happy, you are actually interacting with them,” Andrew said.

They continued the game for the next four days, each day when Andrew came to put the mail in the mailbox.

Andrew said he played played fair, but Gavin lost on purpose so he could give Andrew a prize.

“I went to Dollar General and got him moon pies,” Gavin said.

But the game continues as Gavin lets Andrew make the first move on a new tic-tac-toe board then marks an O in the center.

