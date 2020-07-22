Symmes Valley Local Schools releases 2020-2021 reopening plan

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Symmes Valley Local Schools has released their reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials say they students will start school on August 24, 2020.

They will offer two options. The first is in school, with students going to school five days per week. The second option is a district remote learning option.

Officials with Symmes Valley Local Schools say remote learning cannot fully replicate the experience found with the in school option. Those who choose this option should notify the child’s building administrators by August 3.

There have been various safety measures implemented throughout the district to keep students and staff safe. All students must wear school appropriate masks, face coverings or face shields while at school and on school transportation.

Staff will also be required to wear masks or face coverings while on campus.

School officials will try to eliminate the need for volunteers until further notice.

Visitors will be screened and limited to certain areas.

