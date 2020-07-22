Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Greater Storm Risk Today

Watch For Downpours - And A Shot At Breaking The Heat Wave
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After another day of 95-degree air yesterday, this week-long heat wave has long-overstayed its welcome (if it was ever welcome in the first place). Each day sneaks in a little more humidity, but only isolated storms have managed to flare up, leaving most of the region in fertile, untapped territory. Today and tomorrow appear to be the days where this gets tapped.

We’re tracking a cold-front slowly approaching from the west, and as it lumbers along it will agitate the air overhead and instigate a greater prevalence for thunderstorms (particularly during the afternoon hours). Because of all the available energy overhead, it’s no surprise that we’ll be tracking the potential for spot flooding as well as ‘severe’ thunderstorms. (namely, gusty winds and hail). Be careful this afternoon, because the tight-core nature of these storms can mean you can come upon them suddenly when you are traveling on the highway. Also, small streams that currently provide havens from the heat can turn into quick torrents when the downpouring run-off occurs. Anyone who manages to get missed by the rains will still end up in the 90-degree range, but between today and tomorrow most everyone should have managed to get a piece of the action, breaking the heat wave.

Friday will still have us in the lingering remnants of this slow-progressing front (that essentially washes out as it tries to fully cross the region). Expect a few lingering showers and storms, but gradually more sunshine. This weekend presents our best shot at rain-free sunshine, which normally is a great thing (and it certainly isn’t bad), but temperatures will quickly turn around and head back to the 90s soon thereafter. There will be plenty of hours of sensible weather in there too, perfect for (finally) getting that lawn and garden tended to.

