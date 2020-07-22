Advertisement

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

The TSA says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.
The TSA says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.(TSA/CNN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.

According to the agency, the rifle was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

It had with it a high-powered magazine and three other magazines, one of them fully loaded. Four boxes of hollow-point bullets and two boxes of rifle ammunition were also found.

According to the TSA, the weapon and ammunition had been “artfully concealed” in the lining of a suitcase.

The TSA alerted the Port Authority police.

They tracked down the passenger and his companion. They were arrested and the weapon was confiscated.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 17 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

National

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Court documents reveal the child warned his mother that his dad was going to kill him.

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,206 cases, 101 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,480 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

Local

Deputies: Man shoots and kills father

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. on US Route 19 in the Birch River area.

Local

Road shut down after tree knocks down power lines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened around 9:24 Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

Local

Man arrested for wanton endangerment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call around 2:30 Wednesday morning.