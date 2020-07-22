Wheelersburg Local Schools reentry plans announced

WHEELERSBURG, OHIO -- Wheelersburg Local Schools has released reentry plans for the coming 2020-2021 school year.

Students who choose to attend in-person classes will be in school based on the level at which the county sits as far as COVID-19 numbers are concerned.

“This is a fluid situation and things can change on a moments notice. While we cannot anticipate every scenario we will make our best efforts to use this site to keep the community informed,” the website says.

