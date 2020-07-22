Advertisement

WVU Defensive Coordinator leaving program

(WTAP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia’s football program and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning have mutual agreed to separate, the University making the announcement Wednesday morning.

This comes after WVU began an investigation into allegations that Koenning had mistreated players. Former Capital star Kerry Martin Jr. had gone public on twitter in June with the information that he had been the subject of insensitive comments from Koenning. He also alleged that the coach had made inappropriate comments about race, religion, and the recent nationwide protests about police brutality and racism.

“This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program, West Virginia Athletics Director Shane Lyons said. “Coach Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support.”

“As I’ve stated previously, I care deeply about Vic and every player, coach, staff member, and administrator who touches our program, WVU Head Coach Neal Brown said. “This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward. Vic has meant a lot to this program over the past 18 months and to me, personally, for our time together both here and at Troy University. I know that Vic will find continued success as a coach. However, Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging. At the end of the day, we all – Vic included – want what is best for our program.” 

“I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful,” Koenning said. “That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues – of all different ethnicities and backgrounds – whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience.

Koenning had two seasons remaining on his contract at a value of $1,074,059. The separation agreement from WVU calls for Koenning to be paid $591,451 over the next 19 months.

