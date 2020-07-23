PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -Paintsville Recreation Center officials say an American flag was vandalized late Wednesday night at the Paintsville City Park by a group of teenagers.

According to officials, surveillance video shows the group of teenagers in the park around 1:30 a..m.

American flag vandalized at Paintsville City Park. (Paintsville Recreation Center Facebook)

Officials say the footage also shows the group of teenagers returning to the scene later to attempt to correct their mistake.

Surveillance video was turned over to police. Paintsville Recreation Center is asking for the teenagers to turn themselves in.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.