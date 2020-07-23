Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Do you know someone who has recently been blindsided by a medical bill? You’re not alone. 61% of Americans say they have been hit with an unforeseen medical bill, and for many, these costs have led to financial devastation, according to patientrightsadvocate.org.

Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss why the need of price transparency in healthcare has never been more important.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.