Band and Majorette Festival cancelled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has cancelled the Gazette-Mail Band and Majorette Festival.

They made the announcement Thursday.

According to the Kanawha County Board of Education, they cancelled for overall health and safety of all involved.

Board officials say they made the decision now so they would have time to notify guests, out-of-state judging panel and their sponsor.

There is also a temporary postponement on summer band camps in West Virginia, which doesn’t allow them to practice and prepare for a competition field show.

Officials say the delayed start of school has also pushed back bands’ preparation time.

The state of West Virginia also has a limit on public gatherings and the BOE cited this as another reason why they have cancelled the 2020 Band and Majorette Festival.

