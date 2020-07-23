Advertisement

Band and Majorette Festival cancelled

Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has cancelled the Gazette-Mail Band and Majorette Festival.
Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has cancelled the Gazette-Mail Band and Majorette Festival.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools Board of Education has cancelled the Gazette-Mail Band and Majorette Festival.

They made the announcement Thursday.

According to the Kanawha County Board of Education, they cancelled for overall health and safety of all involved.

Board officials say they made the decision now so they would have time to notify guests, out-of-state judging panel and their sponsor.

There is also a temporary postponement on summer band camps in West Virginia, which doesn’t allow them to practice and prepare for a competition field show.

Officials say the delayed start of school has also pushed back bands’ preparation time.

The state of West Virginia also has a limit on public gatherings and the BOE cited this as another reason why they have cancelled the 2020 Band and Majorette Festival.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Automotive expert and car enthusiast, James Bell of Kia, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
D.r Johan Botes is an Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.

News

Officers searching for break-in suspect

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

News

Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Pike County Health Department recommends self-quarantine for shoppers in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pike County Health Department has recommended self-quarantine for shoppers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Huntington Music and Arts Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now is the time to buy a new car

Video

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Video

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers concert online

Updated: 2 hours ago
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert