C-K Autumnfest canceled for 2020 season

CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular festival that happens every October in Wayne County was been canceled for the 2020 season.

An announcement from the C-K Autumnfest Board of Directors stated that the decision to cancel was voted on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post says, “The Board has been monitoring the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines and we feel it is in the best interest and safety of our visitors, vendors and community to make this decision.”

The C-K AutumnFest Pageant, Parade, Tractor Show, Arts & Craft Fair, Canning Competition, and festivities around the Pumpkin House have been canceled, as well as the festival’s concert series.

The Board says more announcements about the festival will come in the next few months, including holding events that do allow social distancing, such as the Business and Residential Scarecrow Contests.

The announcement closes saying, ”As disappointed as we are about this cancellation, the Board will be taking advantage of this extra time we have to plan the 2021 C-K AutumnFest!”

The Pumpkin House will have a limited number of jack-o-lanterns this year. Pumpkins will be put out in a quantity that will allow people to view from their cars, but the owner does not want to create a “social distancing nightmare” with the usual display.

Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith says, “While the CK Autumnfest is great for the community, it is so important that we follow the guidelines to keep people safe. Hopefully, next year will be different, but if it’s not we’ll continue to change our plans until it is safe to have an event like this again.”

