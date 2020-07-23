City of Charleston announces road closures for firefighter funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston has announced that there will be road closures across the city for the funeral of Charleston Fire Department Firefighter Jason Cuffee.

Clendenin Street will be closed from Lee Street to Quarrier Street. The two right lanes of Quarrier Street from Clendenin Street to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will also be closed. These closures will happen from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

At noon, the funeral procession will pass through the following intersections:

Pennsylvania Avenue North to Randolph Street

Randolph Street to Pennsylvania Avenue South

Pennsylvania Avenue South and Kanawha Boulevard West

Kanawha Boulevard West to Patrick Street

Patrick Street to 7th Avenue

7th Avenue to Washington Street West

Washington Street West to Big Tyler Road

Big Tyler Road to Rocky Fork Road

Rocky Fork Road to Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens

Jason Cuffee was a five-year member of the Charleston Fire Department. Fire officials described him as fun-loving and always ready to work. Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges said, “Cuffee didn’t know any strangers, and he never left a bad impression with anyone”.

