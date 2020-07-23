Advertisement

Clay County Schools releases information on the 2020-2021 school year

Clay County Schools have announced plans for going back to school in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.
Clay County Schools have announced plans for going back to school in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clay County Schools have announced plans for going back to school in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials say the high school will be split into two groups and be in person Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday.

K-8 will be in-person four days a week. It will be closed on Wednesday for cleaning.

