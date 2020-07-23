Clay County Schools releases information on the 2020-2021 school year

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clay County Schools have announced plans for going back to school in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials say the high school will be split into two groups and be in person Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday.

K-8 will be in-person four days a week. It will be closed on Wednesday for cleaning.

Click here for more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.