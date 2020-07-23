COVID-19 W.Va. | additional death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A new coronavirus-related death was reported Thursday evening by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR says a 55-year-old woman from Mason County has passed away from virus complications.

As of 5:00 p.m., there have been 250,942 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,550 total cases and 103 deaths.

1,534 of those cases are considered active at this time.

So far, 3,913 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (577/19), Boone (64/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (241/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (54/0), Hancock (76/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (150/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (272/5), Kanawha (594/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/1), Logan (63/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (91/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (78/0), Mineral (85/2), Mingo (76/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (216/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (116/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (207/11), Wyoming (15/0).

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As of 10:00 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there have been 247,498 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,480 total cases and 102 deaths.

1,607 of those cases are considered active, officials say.

3,771 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (570/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (240/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (35/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (65/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (270/5), Kanawha (589/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/0), Logan (59/0), Marion (144/4), Marshall (89/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (84/2), Mingo (73/2), Monongalia (784/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (125/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).

