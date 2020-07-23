Daily coronavirus cases surpass 500 again in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s daily count of new coronavirus cases has again surpassed 500.

It continues an escalation the governor hopes to stop with his mask requirement and recent actions aimed at social gatherings and out-of-state travel.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 518 more virus cases Wednesday.

That raises the statewide total to at least 24,540 since the start of the pandemic.

The governor reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 677.

Beshear expressed confidence that his recent actions will help blunt the recent surge in virus cases but stressed that buy-in is needed among Kentuckians.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.