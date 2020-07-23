Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

A statement from Elliott County Judge Executive Myron S. Lewis says, “There has always been a need for additional nursing staff in the Elliott County school system, but the need has increased with the recent pandemic. As I considered this need and the changes that we will incur in the upcoming school year, including at-home instruction, I realized the urgency in obtaining additional medical help for our school system.”

The hiring process will be overseen by the Gateway Health District and Superintendent Debbie Stephens of the Kentucky Department of Education.

The nurse position will be guaranteed for one year.

Lewis closes the statement by thanking Stephens and Gateway Board members for “allowing Elliott County to have the opportunity to help our community be just a little safer and more prepared during this COVID-19 time of need.”

