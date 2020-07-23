Advertisement

Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

A statement from Elliott County Judge Executive Myron S. Lewis says, “There has always been a need for additional nursing staff in the Elliott County school system, but the need has increased with the recent pandemic. As I considered this need and the changes that we will incur in the upcoming school year, including at-home instruction, I realized the urgency in obtaining additional medical help for our school system.”

The hiring process will be overseen by the Gateway Health District and Superintendent Debbie Stephens of the Kentucky Department of Education.

The nurse position will be guaranteed for one year.

Lewis closes the statement by thanking Stephens and Gateway Board members for “allowing Elliott County to have the opportunity to help our community be just a little safer and more prepared during this COVID-19 time of need.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Automotive expert and car enthusiast, James Bell of Kia, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
D.r Johan Botes is an Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.

News

Officers searching for break-in suspect

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

Latest News

News

Pike County Health Department recommends self-quarantine for shoppers in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pike County Health Department has recommended self-quarantine for shoppers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Huntington Music and Arts Festival canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now is the time to buy a new car

Video

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Video

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers concert online

Updated: 2 hours ago
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert