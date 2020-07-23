Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
COVID-19 has put a stop to traditional summer concerts. To help fill this gap, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will host an online organ and piano concert featuring Dr. Johan Botes, Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.
The concert should be up on their YouTube channel by noon on Friday. Click here to watch.
