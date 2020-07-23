Advertisement

Fairview Independent Schools push back start date

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Summer vacation will last a little bit longer for students who attend Fairview Independent Schools.

A post on the school’s Facebook page says:

“Due to guidance received today from the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Department of Education regarding delaying the scheduled start date of districts based on the increased number of cases in our state, the Fairview Independent will delay our start date to August 27, 2020.”

School was originally slated to begin on August 13.

The post goes on to say:

We will start under the same schedule outlined in our reopening plan for the start date for students based on grade and option. Please add exactly two weeks to the schedule in the plan. For example, K and 6th grade only will start in-person classes on August 27, 2020 with students at other grade levels phasing in as outlined in the chart in our reopening plan.

