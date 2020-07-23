Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The total of positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County now stands at 115 after an addition of five new cases overnight, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

The health departments also say seven more patients who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered. That total is now at 80.

There are currently 35 active cases in the county, officials say.

No new hospitalizations were reported Thursday.

(Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments)

