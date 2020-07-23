Former Marshall running back dies in shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAZ/WIS) - A former Marshall University running back was killed in a shooting Monday night in South Carolina.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 23-year old Delvin Weems was found dead inside a vehicle at the Gable Oaks Apartments shortly before midnight Monday. According to an autopsy report, Weems died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting, but they are continuing to gather information about the shooting.

Weems was part of Marshall football’s 2015 recruiting class. The 5′8, 190 lbs. Georgia native did not play as a redshirt in 2015, then had two carries for eight yards in 2016. Weems transferred to Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C. following the 2016 season.

Columbia Police have not named any suspects.

