Heat wave ebbs after storms

90s give way to 80s
Severe Storms
Severe Storms(KEVN/KOTA)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heat Busters cross the region

An active late afternoon-early evening saw a heat busting line of thunderstorms cross the region. Announced by a wall of menacing cumulonimbi clouds and armed with canon shots of thunder, vivid lightning streaks and gusty rains our climate changed from hot and parched to comfy and refreshed in a matter of minutes.

Huntington city measured more than 1″ of rain, doubled the total for the month in less than an hour. The 40 mile per hour wind gusts at the start of the storm whipped the rain sideways all the way from Collis P.‘s town thru Hurricane-Teays Valley and past Roadside Park in St. Albans on its way to the Indian Mound in South Charleston.

Before the rains hit, the mercury had crested above 90 degrees for a 10th straight day and now 22 days this season.

In the wake of those rowdy storm clouds, the overnight atmosphere will still be humid enough for a new flare up of showers with a rumble in spots. Patchy dense fog will settle into the drenched river valley towns along the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday while the air will still be hot and humid, the temperature will fail to reach 90 degrees thanks in part to the wet ground and new clouds and showers that will again threaten. While an hour or so of rain is plausible on both days, construction workers, roofers and landscapers should plan on many dry hours.

Heat wave conditions are expected to resume this weekend as the summer swelter of 2020 rolls back into town!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

