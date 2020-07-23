UPDATE| Highway reopens after being closed for hours

UPDATE 7/23/20 @ 2:25 p.m.

All lanes of KY 8 near Firebrick has opened back up.

The highway was closed after a large tree fell, bringing down utility lines with it.

It happened Thursday morning at milemarkers 30-31, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Nine.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/23/20 @ 10:40 a.m.

You’re asked to take alternate routes to and from Garrison and South Shore areas until further notice.

If you’re coming from South Shore or Portsmouth, you can use US 23 to KY 7 or the AA Highway to get to Garrison or Vanceburg.

