UPDATE| Highway reopens after being closed for hours

It happened Thursday morning on KY 8 near Firebrick.
It happened Thursday morning on KY 8 near Firebrick.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE 7/23/20 @ 2:25 p.m.

All lanes of KY 8 near Firebrick has opened back up.

The highway was closed after a large tree fell, bringing down utility lines with it.

It happened Thursday morning at milemarkers 30-31, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Nine.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/23/20 @ 10:40 a.m.

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A highway is blocked after a large tree fell, bringing utility lines down with it.

It happened Thursday morning on KY 8 near Firebrick.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Nine, crews are on scene but it could take crews until this afternoon for the road to be cleared.

You’re asked to take alternate routes to and from Garrison and South Shore areas until further notice.

If you’re coming from South Shore or Portsmouth, you can use US 23 to KY 7 or the AA Highway to get to Garrison or Vanceburg.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

