Huntington Music and Arts Festival canceled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A week-long concert series has been canceled for the 2020 season.

According to their Facebook page, the Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The post reads, “We’ll be trying to cook up a way to keep the HMAF spirit alive this year, but HMAF as we know it will have to wait until 2021.”

The Festival was preparing for its eleventh annual event.

The post closes saying, “Please stay happy and healthy and wear those masks so we can get back to doing what we love!”

