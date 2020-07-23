Kanawha County Commission awards $100,000 to Volunteer Fire Departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission awarded $100,000 in funding to Volunteer Fire Departments at their meeting Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Commission, Kanawha County has 24 volunteer fire departments. They have responded to over 1700 calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commission President Kent Carper stated, “In many communities, a volunteer firefighter will be the first person to respond to a 911 emergency. The Kanawha County Commission intends to recognize these heroes for their continued service during this unprecedented public health emergency. Fundraising has been difficult during this time of national crisis. These heroes risk their lives, unpaid, to respond to emergencies in Kanawha County.”

“In April, we provided grant funding to assist all Kanawha County VFDs. With COVID cases on the rise, we must continue to support all first responders, including our brave volunteer firefighters. This is an excellent use of our public safety grant.” stated Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commissioner Hoppy Shores added, “Now more than ever, our Volunteer firefighters deserve our respect and support.”

The Kanawha County Commission awarded hero grants to all 24 departments in April.

