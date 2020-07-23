Kanawha County Courthouse hours adjusted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Courthouse will be running on adjusted hours starting next Monday.

At Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, the Courthouse’s open hours were set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hour update is due to the recent rise in cases of COVID-19. Three different County Offices have had positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Hearings at the Judicial Annex building will not be affected by the change in hours, and offices will remain staffed for regular hours to answer calls, emails, and faxes.

Commissioner Carper noted, “We are engaged daily with the Health Department on tracking COVID on in Kanawha County, we believe this is necessary for the safety of our employees and the public, and will not hesitate to take further actions as needed.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.