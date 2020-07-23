Advertisement

Lawrence County now in ‘the red’ on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System

The county is now listed as a level 3 public emergency
Gov. Mike DeWine announces Thursday that Lawrence County has been upgraded to a Red Alert Level 3 on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces Thursday that Lawrence County has been upgraded to a Red Alert Level 3 on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System.(Gov. Mike DeWine twitter)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is moving another county in our region from a level two to a level three on state’s public health advisory system.

Health officials say this means numbers show very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus in the county.

Gov. Mike DeWine says over the past 14 days, 74 cases have been identified in Lawrence County which represents 46% of the county’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county now exceeds the “high incidence” category for COVID-19 cases as defined by the CDC, Gov. DeWine says.

“Between July 1 and July 14, the average daily cases jumped from one to nearly 8. Some of the county’s cases can be traced back to a bar, a bus trip and a funeral,” said Gov. DeWine.

The move to Level 3: Public Health Emergency (RED) is based on the following criteria on:

  1. New cases per capita. Officials say 47 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 14 days in the county, representing 54 percent of the total cases.
  2. Sustained increase in new cases. Since June 23, the average daily number of new cases increased from one to more than 4 as of July 9.
  3. Proportion of cases not in congregate settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Officials say this indicates community spread. 
  4. Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID symptoms or diagnosis. Data shows from June 23 to July 14, this increased from one a day to five a day.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

