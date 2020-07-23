Advertisement

Marshall’s Gaines on Hornung list

Marshall tight end gets preseason recognition
Marshall tight end gets preseason recognition
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s Xavier Gaines is listed as a tight end but his talents ecompass more than just pass catching and blocking.

The Herd senior has played quarterback, running back, and tight end in his Marshall career and today he was recognized as one of 50 players on the Paul Hornung Award watch list honoring college football’s most versatile player.

Gaines caught 27 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns last season and added 187 yards on the ground and two touchdowns rushing. He completed one pass for 33 yards.

