Mason County schools discuss re-entry plans

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This school year will be unlike any other as school districts begin discussing and deciding how to throw COVID-19 precautionary measures into the mix.

On Wednesday evening, the Mason County Board of Education held an emergency meeting to discuss their re-entry plan for the upcoming school year.

Among the topics of conversation was transportation, potentially having more school nurses and custodians and sanitary measures.

Superintendent Jack Cullen said they have come up with a quick efficient way to sanitize buses between each route with a sanitizing machine, they also are looking at the idea of having two different bus routes to ensure less kids will be on one bus at any given time.

“A lot of questions to answer, it would divide up less kids on the bus, I know there’s more expense but I also understand we’re reimbursed for fuel about 90%, so over time we’d get the money back.”

The board also discussed blended learning options, if they were to have kids in for partial days during the week and have them out of the classroom the other days.

Cullen says he wants to meet with the health department before releasing or bringing a plan to present to the board.

“Meeting with the health department to go over what I’m looking at right now, still meeting those guidelines and staying in good shape because I definitely want their blessing before we move forward.”

The board will meet next Wednesday, July 29, for further discussion of a plan and then hope to decide on a final plan by August 4, 2020.

Cullen says the state is asking for plans to be submitted by August 14, 2020.

