Advertisement

Mason County schools discuss re-entry plans

The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to talk about what you could see for the upcoming school year.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This school year will be unlike any other as school districts begin discussing and deciding how to throw COVID-19 precautionary measures into the mix.

On Wednesday evening, the Mason County Board of Education held an emergency meeting to discuss their re-entry plan for the upcoming school year.

Among the topics of conversation was transportation, potentially having more school nurses and custodians and sanitary measures.

Superintendent Jack Cullen said they have come up with a quick efficient way to sanitize buses between each route with a sanitizing machine, they also are looking at the idea of having two different bus routes to ensure less kids will be on one bus at any given time.

“A lot of questions to answer, it would divide up less kids on the bus, I know there’s more expense but I also understand we’re reimbursed for fuel about 90%, so over time we’d get the money back.”

The board also discussed blended learning options, if they were to have kids in for partial days during the week and have them out of the classroom the other days.

Cullen says he wants to meet with the health department before releasing or bringing a plan to present to the board.

“Meeting with the health department to go over what I’m looking at right now, still meeting those guidelines and staying in good shape because I definitely want their blessing before we move forward.”

The board will meet next Wednesday, July 29, for further discussion of a plan and then hope to decide on a final plan by August 4, 2020.

Cullen says the state is asking for plans to be submitted by August 14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Automotive expert and car enthusiast, James Bell of Kia, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
D.r Johan Botes is an Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.

News

Officers searching for break-in suspect

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

News

Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Pike County Health Department recommends self-quarantine for shoppers in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pike County Health Department has recommended self-quarantine for shoppers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Huntington Music and Arts Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now is the time to buy a new car

Video

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Video

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers concert online

Updated: 2 hours ago
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert