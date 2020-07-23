Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force makes two arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force worked with other law enforcement agencies to make two arrests.

On July 10, members of the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force and Flatwoods Police Department conducted a buy/bust operation in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue on Keith A. Chaffins.

Officials say Chaffins, 38, has been a target of interest for the NKYDTF for several months.

After a narcotics transfer, Chaffins was stopped by Ashland Police, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Flatwoods Police Department K-9 unit.

There was a traffic stop and Chaffins was arrested. After investigators searched his vehicle, they found cash, suspected meth, prescription pills and other items of interest.

Chaffins was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center. He’s facing several charges including trafficking in controlled substance.

On July 21, the NKYDTF, along with the ATF, FBI, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and Huntington Police Department investigated Steven K. Lindsey, 25, at a hotel in Barboursville.

Investigators say Lindsey was also a target of interest.

After investigating surveillance, Lindsey was arrested in his hotel room and charged with possession of a firearm, large quantities of crystal meth, suspect heroin/fentanyl mixture and other charges.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force will be seeking charges for both Chaffins and Lindsey with the US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.