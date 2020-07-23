Advertisement

Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force makes two arrests

Source: AP
Source: AP(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force worked with other law enforcement agencies to make two arrests.

On July 10, members of the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force and Flatwoods Police Department conducted a buy/bust operation in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue on Keith A. Chaffins.

Officials say Chaffins, 38, has been a target of interest for the NKYDTF for several months.

After a narcotics transfer, Chaffins was stopped by Ashland Police, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Flatwoods Police Department K-9 unit.

There was a traffic stop and Chaffins was arrested. After investigators searched his vehicle, they found cash, suspected meth, prescription pills and other items of interest.

Chaffins was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center. He’s facing several charges including trafficking in controlled substance.

On July 21, the NKYDTF, along with the ATF, FBI, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and Huntington Police Department investigated Steven K. Lindsey, 25, at a hotel in Barboursville.

Investigators say Lindsey was also a target of interest.

After investigating surveillance, Lindsey was arrested in his hotel room and charged with possession of a firearm, large quantities of crystal meth, suspect heroin/fentanyl mixture and other charges.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force will be seeking charges for both Chaffins and Lindsey with the US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Automotive expert and car enthusiast, James Bell of Kia, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
D.r Johan Botes is an Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.

News

Officers searching for break-in suspect

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

News

Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Pike County Health Department recommends self-quarantine for shoppers in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pike County Health Department has recommended self-quarantine for shoppers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Huntington Music and Arts Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now is the time to buy a new car

Video

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Video

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers concert online

Updated: 2 hours ago
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert