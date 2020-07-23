Officers searching for break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

They say the suspect broke into a floral shop on Charleston’s west side. Once inside, the suspect is accused of taking money from the register and walking out the door.

Robert Herrick is the co-owner of Winter Florals and Antiques on Charleston’s West Side. He said the shop is usually closed on Sunday, the day the break-in happened.

Employees were only in because of extra work they were doing for a funeral. When they got there, they were met with broken glass and an empty register.

They also have security cameras that tell the whole story.

“Every time I look at that video, it’s not very pleasant to see that happening,” Herrick said.

He says his main concern is fixing the broken glass that was broken during the break-in. As for the money, the owner says it’s not an issue.

The floral shop was broken into a few years ago with a different point of entry. Despite the crimes, Herrick says he won’t move his small business.

“We are heavily invested, my partner and I, in the West Side of Charleston and in particular this block. We own a few buildings here,” Herrick said.

He says when the time comes, he will cut the check for the door and move on.

Meanwhile, officers are still searching for a suspect.

