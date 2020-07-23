Advertisement

Officers searching for break-in suspect

Charleston Police officers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.
Charleston Police officers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.(station)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

They say the suspect broke into a floral shop on Charleston’s west side. Once inside, the suspect is accused of taking money from the register and walking out the door.

Robert Herrick is the co-owner of Winter Florals and Antiques on Charleston’s West Side. He said the shop is usually closed on Sunday, the day the break-in happened.

Employees were only in because of extra work they were doing for a funeral. When they got there, they were met with broken glass and an empty register.

They also have security cameras that tell the whole story.

“Every time I look at that video, it’s not very pleasant to see that happening,” Herrick said.

He says his main concern is fixing the broken glass that was broken during the break-in. As for the money, the owner says it’s not an issue.

The floral shop was broken into a few years ago with a different point of entry. Despite the crimes, Herrick says he won’t move his small business.

“We are heavily invested, my partner and I, in the West Side of Charleston and in particular this block. We own a few buildings here,” Herrick said.

He says when the time comes, he will cut the check for the door and move on.

Meanwhile, officers are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Automotive expert and car enthusiast, James Bell of Kia, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
D.r Johan Botes is an Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.

News

Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Pike County Health Department recommends self-quarantine for shoppers in Pikeville

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pike County Health Department has recommended self-quarantine for shoppers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Huntington Music and Arts Festival canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now is the time to buy a new car

Video

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Video

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers concert online

Updated: 2 hours ago
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert