Outbreak reported at church

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Health Department says there has been a coronavirus outbreak at a church.

Officials say they have five cases within the church. Three of those people are from Mason County and two of them are from Putnam County.

Everyone who tested positive is in quarantine right now.

Health Department officials say the church will undergo deep cleaning.

Officials also say the church has been cooperative.

