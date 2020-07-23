Over 1 million dollars secured for Ohio schools

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO, (WSAZ) - Local schools in Ohio’s 90th House District will receive over 1 million dollars in coronavirus relief aid.

According to a release from the Ohio House of Representatives, the aid will be distributed based on enrollment, disability services, and transportation obligations.

“Our schools and students are huge assets to communities everywhere. I applaud the actions taken by the State Controlling Board to allocate $100 million to schools across Ohio and over $1.1 million to schools in the 90th House District. I am confident our academic leaders will put the funds to good use to prepare for reopening schools in the fall,” said State Representative Brian Baldridge.

$1,149,137 will be distributed across 18 school districts in Ohio.

100 million dollars of coronavirus relief aid was released in total for schools across the entire state.

