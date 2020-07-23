Pike County Health Department recommends self-quarantine for shoppers in Pikeville

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pike County Health Department has recommended self-quarantine for shoppers who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Health Department says that any person who shopped at Food City in Pikeville on July 15th, 16th, or 18th is at low risk for exposure.

Shoppers are asked to monitor their symptoms and self-quarantine “out of out of an abundance of caution.”

The Food City is located at 2138 S. Mayo Trail.

