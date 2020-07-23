Advertisement

Power outages, traffic lights out in parts of the region after overnight storms

(WBAY)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Nearly 4,000 customers in one county are without power, and traffic lights are out in a busy city after overnight storms in our region.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, nearly 4,000 customers are without power in Kanawaha County, West Virginia. More than one-thousand people in Cabell County, West Virginia are without power as well.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ that several traffic lights are out on Charleston’s west side.

Charleston Police were patrolling several intersections where traffic lights were out, including: Pennsylvania Avenue and Lee Street West, Pennsylvania Avenue and Randolph Street, Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street West, Ohio Street and Lee Street West, Randolph Street and Tennessee Avenue, Randolph Street and Lee Street West, Monongalia Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and Pennsylvania Avenue and Kanawhwa Boulevard.

Dispatchers were unsure when the traffic lights would be restored. Police are waiting for AEP crews to arrive.

