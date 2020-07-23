Advertisement

South Point Local Schools releases information on reopening school plan

The South Point Local School District has released information on their 2020-2021 back to school plan.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The South Point Local School District has released information on their 2020-2021 back to school plan.

The district plans to offer options for in-person learning and 100% remote learning for those who believe that’s the safest option for their child.

This document is an agreement between parents and guardians and the South Point Local School District. Officials say once parents sign it, you are committing your child to remote learning for a minimum of one nine week grading period and all of the listed obligations.

Schools officials say student grades and attendance for remote learning will be kept the same as if they were in school traditionally.

If you wish to choose the remote learning option for your child, you must sign and return this document by to South Point Local Schools by August 1, 2020.

