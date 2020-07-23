Advertisement

Fatal early morning fire in Wayne County

The Deputy State Fire Marshall says the fire was sparked by someone smoking near an oxygen tank or with oxygen on.
The Deputy State Fire Marshall says the fire was sparked by someone smoking near an oxygen tank or with oxygen on.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic tells WSAZ that 62-year-old Larry Rice died in the fire at 33 Jericho Road.

The call came into at 3:18 this morning.

Baltic says the fire was sparked by someone smoking near an oxygen tank or with oxygen on.

The Wayne Fire Department and Wayne County sheriff responded to the call.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

