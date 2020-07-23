Advertisement

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.
In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.(CNN, Pool)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMBF) - Swifties, get ready!

A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

In a tweet this morning Swift said she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into this new album entitled “folklore.”

This will be Swift’s eighth released studio album.

It comes as a bit of a surprise. Swift had not made any previous announcements or mentions of an upcoming album release.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift said.

Within one hour of her announcement on Twitter the post had more than 154,000 comments and retweets.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Now is the time to buy a new car

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Automotive expert and car enthusiast, James Bell of Kia, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Americans being blindsided by medical bills during COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cynthia A. Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org, on Studio 3.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

Studio 3

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offers online concert

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
D.r Johan Botes is an Assistant Professor of piano at Marshall University.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

News

Officers searching for break-in suspect

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Charleston Police offciers are asking the public’s help in nabbing a suspect.

News

Elliott County Schools to hire second nurse for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elliott County Schools will be hiring a second nurse for the 2020-2021 school year.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.